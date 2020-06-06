Nebraska Supreme Court Accepts Challenge to No-Fault Divorce
- Posted by Mary's Advocates
- On June 6, 2020
by Bai Macfarlane
Yesterday, the Supreme Court of Nebraska scheduled for oral arguments a challenge against the constitutionality of unilateral no-fault divorce. On September 3, 2020, attorney Bob Sullivan will appear before the state Supreme Court to discuss the appeal he made against an Adams county judge’s no-fault divorce order. Besides being an attorney, Sullivan is a regular contributor to the Southern Nebraska Register, a Catholic Newspaper in Lincoln.
Mary’s Advocates has been covering the story since the petition for no-fault divorce was submitted in November of 2018.
No-fault divorce violates the defendant’s constitutional right to due process and equal protection under the law, says Sullivan. Because the appeal deals with a constitutional question, Sullivan asked the case to be decided by the Nebraska Supreme Court, not the intermediate Court of Appeals
§
COURT EVENTS
Nov. 12, 2018 – Wife’s Complaint for Divorce
Dec. 20, 2018 – Husband’s Motion to Dismiss
Feb. 1, 1019 – District Judge Harder Court Overrules Motion to Dismiss
April 3, 2019 – Husband’s Answer to Divorce Complaint
June 20, 2019 – Trial, Mary’s Advocate obtained Defendant’s Closing Arguments.
June 20, 2019 – Husband notify Nebraska Attorney General and US A.G.
Aug. 28, 2019 – District Judge Illingworth Court Divorce Decree of Dissolution
Sept. 6, 2019 – Husband Notice of Appeals
Sept. 6, 2019 – Court of Appeals Received and Assign Case Number
Sept. 12, 2019 – Wife’s Motion to Exclude husband from home
Sept. 17, 2019 – Hearing Schedule for Sept. 23 to decide whether to Exclude (evict).
Nov. 12, 2019 – Judge orders husband leave home on Dec. 6 w/ Sheriff enforcement
Dec. 23, 2019 – Husband asks Nebraska Supreme Court to decide case
Dec. 23, 2019 – Husband submits his argument, Brief of Appellant
