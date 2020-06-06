Nebraska Supreme Court Accepts Challenge to No-Fault Divorce

by Bai Macfarlane

Yesterday, the Supreme Court of Nebraska scheduled for oral arguments a challenge against the constitutionality of unilateral no-fault divorce. On September 3, 2020, attorney Bob Sullivan will appear before the state Supreme Court to discuss the appeal he made against an Adams county judge’s no-fault divorce order. Besides being an attorney, Sullivan is a regular contributor to the Southern Nebraska Register, a Catholic Newspaper in Lincoln.

Mary’s Advocates has been covering the story since the petition for no-fault divorce was submitted in November of 2018.

(excerpts from Jan. 11, 2020 story ) The appeal brief says the Nebraska statute is unconstitutional and the court made multiple errors: denying the husband’s motion to dismiss the case, finding that the marriage was irretrievably broken, dividing property, granting the wife the sole ownership of the marital home, and ordering the defendant to pay wife’s attorney fees. Find the Brief of Appellant filed December 23, 2019 in list of Court Events below. Mary’s Advocates publicized the video the husband made on December 6th when he was evicted from his home by the divorce judge and the sheriff. No-fault divorce violates the defendant’s constitutional right to due process and equal protection under the law, says Sullivan. Because the appeal deals with a constitutional question, Sullivan asked the case to be decided by the Nebraska Supreme Court, not the intermediate Court of Appeals



§

COURT EVENTS

Nov. 12, 2018 – Wife’s Complaint for Divorce

Dec. 20, 2018 – Husband’s Motion to Dismiss

Feb. 1, 1019 – District Judge Harder Court Overrules Motion to Dismiss

April 3, 2019 – Husband’s Answer to Divorce Complaint

June 20, 2019 – Trial, Mary’s Advocate obtained Defendant’s Closing Arguments.

June 20, 2019 – Husband notify Nebraska Attorney General and US A.G.

Aug. 28, 2019 – District Judge Illingworth Court Divorce Decree of Dissolution

Sept. 6, 2019 – Husband Notice of Appeals

Sept. 6, 2019 – Court of Appeals Received and Assign Case Number

Sept. 12, 2019 – Wife’s Motion to Exclude husband from home

Sept. 17, 2019 – Hearing Schedule for Sept. 23 to decide whether to Exclude (evict).

Nov. 12, 2019 – Judge orders husband leave home on Dec. 6 w/ Sheriff enforcement

Dec. 23, 2019 – Husband asks Nebraska Supreme Court to decide case

Dec. 23, 2019 – Husband submits his argument, Brief of Appellant